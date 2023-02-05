Triad mother encourages swim safety, following son's drowning

Come June, it will be a year since Ginger Bennett lost her teenage son. The 15-year-old drowned at Belews lake.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — If 15-year-old, Elijah Wyatt would have put a life jacket on, his mother believes he would still be here today.

Wyatt's mother, Ginger Bennett says her teenager drowned while they were enjoying a day at Belews lake.

She says she asked him several times before the incident to put his life jacket on.

"Had he done it the third time, he'd still be here. So, I would urge anybody and everybody to be cautious. Water is a silent killer, I mean you can turn your back for a second and anybody, adult, child, anybody could be gone," said Bennett.

Bennett says her son was a great swimmer. She now encourages people regardless of their swimming ability to wear a life jacket.

Aaron Kasulis with Novant Health says swimmers should also bring a floatation device with them in the water.

"Make sure you have tools like a boogie board, surfboard, or some type of floatation device that can go out with you, and that holds true with a pool no matter how small it is, you still want to have something with you when you go into a water," warned Kasulis.

As the weather gets warmer, more people will cool off in pools, lakes and oceans including the Bennett family.

Bennett says her three younger kids are not allowed to even go near the water without a life vest.

"I just feel like I'm more strict with the babies since this has happened even though they're learning to swim. They're not strong swimmers and they have to wear their lifejackets, but I want to get them swimming lessons as well for that reason," said Bennett.

Kasulis says it's never too early to get your child used to the water. He encourages swim lessons starting at a young age and for parents to have conversations with their kids ahead of swim season.