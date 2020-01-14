RALEIGH, N.C. — Imagine winning $1,000 every day, or $365,000 a year - for life.

That's the reality for a Winston-Salem woman who just won $1,000 a Day For Life on a $2 lottery ticket.

Damian Zepponi bought three $2 Quick Pick tickets at the Food Lion on Yadkinville Road in Pfafftown on Thursday, the day of the drawing. Her second ticket matched all six winning numbers, beating odds of 1 in 30.8 million.

“I couldn’t do anything,” she said, “but sit and cry and be amazed.”

Zepponi had the option of receiving $365,000 a year guaranteed for the rest of her life or taking a lump sum of $5.7 million in cash.

She chose the lump sum and after state and federal taxes, she took home $4,068,127.

Zepponi says she plans to invest the money. She also wants to start a ministry to help others. And she also wants to take a family vacation with her three kids and four grandkids.

