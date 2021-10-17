Women in the workplace: Resolving common conflicts

Psychology expert, Blanca Cobb works through conflicts some women may encounter at work.

Women have made many strides in the workforce: however, there still are some times when women aren’t taken seriously. There are often moments when you don’t want to say anything because you’d rather avoid any potential conflict. Here are a few examples of situations where you can use body language to help prevent conflict. Keep in mind that body language can help, but you still might have to say something if the person isn’t picking up on your body language cues.

Let’s say that someone comes over to your desk and stands right beside looking at your monitor. How can we handle this situation? Many times, you might feel uncomfortable because not only is someone invading your personal space, but you might feel like they’re talking down to you. In this situation, you can even the playing field by either standing up and talking to them. Or, you can invite them to sit down. Either of these two ways gets both of you on the same plan where it’s more collegial.

What if you’re leading a group discussion, but someone keeps interrupting you or talking over you? You can get up from your chair, walk over to where they’re seated, and stand alongside them. This will unsettle them or confuse them, and they’ll look up at you. And you just keep talking to the group as you well.

What if someone comes up to talk to you and they seem a bit bothered or angry? How can you tactfully stand your ground? A natural inclination is for your body language to get smaller because you’re feeling vulnerable. Instead, you want to send a silent message of assertiveness by taking up space.