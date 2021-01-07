You can overcome anything: Youday

Coach LaMonte shares a valuable lesson about attitude and perseverance.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One of the hard questions in life is: why are you so afraid of your life.

Many of us don't have an answer, but I realized I was approaching things wrong.

I had been criticizing myself, blaming others or allowing to affect my attitude.

The stone I used to build a negative lifestyle were the same stones I used to build a wall and hide my pain behind.

With this pain, I would justify self-sabotage or justify self-hatred. Maybe you've had a similar experience.