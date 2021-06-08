$100 gift cards are back starting Tuesday in Forsyth County

The $100 summer cards will be given to anyone getting their first COVID-19 shot at participating locations in Forsyth County.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from an August 6 story on where you can get a $100 gift card for your first vaccine dose.

Forsyth County Public Health will restart its cash cards for first-dose vaccinations Tuesday.

One hundred dollars worth of cash cards are available to anyone 18 and older who receives their first dose of any COVID-19 vaccine and $25 is available to drivers who take someone to receive their first dose.

Drivers can only receive one cash card per trip.

The cards are for first doses only, and each patient’s COVID vaccination history will be checked before the shot is administered or the cash card is given. Cards will be available while supplies last.

Vaccinations are free and no ID or insurance is needed.

Appointments and walk-ups for COVID-19 vaccinations are accepted at the Public Health Department:

• Appointments can be made using the form or by calling 336-582-0800.

• Walk-ups are accepted Monday and Tuesday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• On Saturday, August 14, weekend COVID vaccinations will be held at the health department from 9 a.m. to noon.