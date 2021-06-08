$100 gift cards are back starting Tuesday in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from an August 6 story on where you can get a $100 gift card for your first vaccine dose.
Forsyth County Public Health will restart its cash cards for first-dose vaccinations Tuesday.
One hundred dollars worth of cash cards are available to anyone 18 and older who receives their first dose of any COVID-19 vaccine and $25 is available to drivers who take someone to receive their first dose.
Drivers can only receive one cash card per trip.
The cards are for first doses only, and each patient’s COVID vaccination history will be checked before the shot is administered or the cash card is given. Cards will be available while supplies last.
Vaccinations are free and no ID or insurance is needed.
Appointments and walk-ups for COVID-19 vaccinations are accepted at the Public Health Department:
• Appointments can be made using the form or by calling 336-582-0800.
• Walk-ups are accepted Monday and Tuesday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• On Saturday, August 14, weekend COVID vaccinations will be held at the health department from 9 a.m. to noon.
The single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine, for ages 18 and up, will be an option while supplies last. The two-dose Pfizer vaccine, for ages 12 and up, is available and a limited supply of Moderna is available for second doses.