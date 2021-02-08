Triad vaccine providers offering $100 gift cards throughout the month of August

The $100 summer cards will be given to anyone getting their first COVID-19 shot at participating locations through NCDHHS's program.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — You could walk away with more money now if you go to get your first COVID-19 shot with a certain provider participating in the state's summer card program.

Participating locations across North Carolina are opting into the state's COVID-19 vaccine incentives program. Now, anyone 18 and older who gets their first dose of a COVID-19 shot will get a $100 Summer Card at locations offering the incentive. Anyone who drives someone to get their first shot will get a $25 card.

There are locations across the Triad participating in the program, but you have to check the state’s website to find out what locations are offering it on which dates.

The Forsyth County Health Department is offering the incentive at certain locations throughout the first week of August. Wednesday’s vaccine event was held at Crystal Towers on West 6th Street.

Health Director Joshua Swift said the health department saw a significant increase in vaccine interest when they started offering the $25 cash cards for people getting their first dose.

The Guilford County Health Department is also participating in the program. The health department will be participating starting Saturday, Aug. 7 through Aug. 31 while supplies last. Cash cards from the health department will be available at all Guilford County Department of Public Health first-dose community and mobile clinics.

“We are excited that the state has ramped up their incentive program to encourage communities to get vaccinated,” said Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann, “With the uptick in positive COVID cases these past couple of weeks, and the growing prevalence of the DELTA variant, it is incredibly important that everyone who is able to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Different providers are offering the $100 incentive throughout the Triad in counties including Alamance, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, and Wilkes. Visit the state's website and scroll down to the map to find locations, dates, and providers participating.