'It's a win win all around' | Some Triad businesses ready for eased restrictions, others remain closed

Starting Friday, alcohol sales are allowed until 11 p.m. and there's no more curfew.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Friday, many businesses will welcome more customers through their doors, because Governor Roy Cooper is easing coronavirus restrictions.

Businesses who benefit include gyms, bars and even movie theatres.



The new executive order is a welcome change for some, while others are still hurting.

Red Cinemas in Greensboro is a business that will not reap the benefits.



Bart Ortiz with Red Cinemas said the theatre will stay closed even though the governor's executive order would allow them to stay open later with 30% capacity.



“We did open for a while but people weren't comfortable being in the theatres,” Ortiz said.



Ortiz said the governor lifting the curfew changes nothing for them, until two things happen.

“ Blockbuster studios need to release blockbusters again and give people a reason to come out,” Ortiz said. “The other is we need people to be comfortable to watch a movie for two hours.”



Ortiz said they had days where they made no ticket sales, so their doors will stay closed.

For the Boho Salon downtown Greensboro, loosening restrictions will help.



Owner Kenny Kallam said he'll expand to 50% capacity Friday.

“I think we can free up a few more spaces to give people more hours and get busier,” Kallam said.



The latest they close is 8 p.m., but Kallam hopes a lifted stay at home order can still benefit them.

“People are going to be downtown later they'll see my salon and go' oh that's where Boho salon is',” Kallam said. “It's a win win all around.”



On Battleground in Greensboro, Machete Kitchen and Cocktails owner Tal Blevins said staying open later will help them greatly.

“It’s nice not to have to cut off beer and wine sales at 9 o'clock and then having to rush people out the door at 10 p.m. now we have a little more leeway,” Blevins said.

The governor's announcement is good for gyms as well.

Friday they can go from 30% to 50% capacity.

02 Fitness in Greensboro president Doug Warf said they’re taking a step forward but a caution one.

“50 percent is a really high number,” Warf said. “It's not something we needed from our particular model of indoor fitness.”



Warf said they'll move from 20 % to 30 % Friday.

“We're re-opening some of our saunas and stem rooms, indoor studio fitness we're ramping up, Warf said. "But at the same time we're keeping our mask policy we're keeping social distancing."