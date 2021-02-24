Gov. Roy Cooper could ease restrictions during COVID-19 update Wednesday

Cooper is set to speak at 2 p.m. Wednesday. North Carolina's stay-at-home order is set to expire Sunday, Feb. 28.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper and the state task force will give an update Wednesday about what’s next for North Carolina as COVID-19 metrics stabilize and start to decline. It’s possible Cooper could talk about the easing of restrictions for businesses, outdoor venues, and more. North Carolina's modified stay-at-home order is set to expire on Sunday, Feb. 28.

But while the numbers get better, the governor is reminding everyone the death toll is “far more than a grim statistic.” Nearly 11,000 people have died from COVID-19 in our state.

Tuesday, labs confirmed 1,514 new cases statewide, and just more than 6% of recent tests were positive for COVID-19.

1,563 people are in North Carolina hospitals with COVID-19 – the lowest patient total since mid-November.

This week’s recovery report shows encouragement. Health leaders presume 94% of total cases have recovered, an increase of 2% from the previous week.