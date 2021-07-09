Chow Downtown returns in Greensboro next weekend

September 13-19, the public is encouraged to try various local eateries and food establishments.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Chow Downtown is back again for another year in Greensboro.

Chow Downtown is Downtown Greensboro Inc.’s annual restaurant week.

More than 15 old and new restaurants will participate.

Bourbon Bowl, Union Coffee, and Crafted taco are just to name a few.

“All of the restaurants that are involved, they might have special menu items, they might have discounts to really showcase what they have,” Downtown Greensboro Inc. President Zack Matheny said.

Last year, due to covid-19, participating restaurants mainly did takeout orders.

This year, restaurants will offer dine-in, takeout, and outdoor seating options.

Matheny said small businesses need help now more than ever.

“These are mom and pop stores,” Matheny explained.

“They’re putting love into every bite you can get, and you know it’s important to support our friends and our neighbors. These are hardworking folks who are just trying to survive through this covid and provide a unique tasting opportunity that Greensboro is.”