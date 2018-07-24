GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) – A few weeks ago, you learned the story of Eve Jimenez, a Triad woman who had been unemployed for 11 months, had a misdemeanor and a pretty visible tattoo on her neck.

Jimenez however finally got a job at a Career Fair sponsored by the Career Center of the Triad.

Due to the overwhelming response from the community from her story, the Career Center will sponsor an additional free Career Fair and Networking Event on Thursday, July 26, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wyndham Garden Greensboro located at 415 S Swing Road.

According to Career Center of the Triad, dozens of employers are expected to attend from all industries, “making this one of the most unique Career Fairs to date.”

Some of the employers set to attend include Bayada Home Health, Alorica, Aflac, Waffle House, DeVry University, Conduit Global.

“The purpose of this event is to provide resources for people looking for employment and resume assistance,” the organization shared in a press release.

More than 500 people are expected to attend with over 300 open positions. This will be the 51st Career related event the Career Center has held in the past 12months.

The Career Center of the Triad says they have helped place over 400 career seekers back to work.

