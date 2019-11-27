GREENSBORO, N.C. — Merritt Manufacturing is recalling its 2016 Angel Guard Angel Ride car seat beds over safety concerns.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said the restraint harness in the seat may not be properly sewed. In a crash, the harness may not secure a child and they could get hurt.
The company says it will replace the harnesses for free. You should contact Merritt customer service at 1-317-409-0146.
RECALL NEWS
