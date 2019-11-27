GREENSBORO, N.C. — Merritt Manufacturing is recalling its 2016 Angel Guard Angel Ride car seat beds over safety concerns.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said the restraint harness in the seat may not be properly sewed. In a crash, the harness may not secure a child and they could get hurt.

The company says it will replace the harnesses for free. You should contact Merritt customer service at 1-317-409-0146.

RECALL NEWS

RELATED: Dozens of salad bowl styles shipped to NC recalled for E.coli contamination

RELATED: Some Cheese Nips snack crackers may contain yellow plastic, recall issued

RELATED: 4th recall this month for popular heartburn drug over cancer fears

RELATED: FDA issues warning to Dollar Tree for receiving 'potentially unsafe drugs'

RELATED: Recalled Sleepers Still Being Found In Daycares

RELATED: New tests show no asbestos in recalled baby powder, Johnson & Johnson says

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE