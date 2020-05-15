GREENSBORO, N.C. — With more people spending time in their homes, it's prompting some to search for a new place to live.

The pandemic didn't come with some challenges for real restate broker Leslie Wales-Hecht. "We definitely have changed the whole nature of our business," she said.

Wales-Hecht is a broker with Berkshire Hathaway in Greensboro. She said March to June is usually busy for the real estate industry.

When the coronavirus pandemic rocked the world, Wales-Hecht said she didn't know what to expect.

"I think everybody was nervous because of the unknown," she said, "Back in the middle of March when we were told that we couldn’t show houses we had to switch gears very quickly and our online presence is more important I think than anything."

At one point, Wales-Hecht said the restrictions for her business eased a little, but they still had safety measures in place.

"That kind of helped feed this whole scurry, scurry spring market, which is actually been very busy the housing market in Greensboro even with the restrictions," she said.

Lillieth Barclay is one of the buyers expected to close on a place soon.

She sold her home back in August and started looking for a new place to live after holding off for a little while.

"Right after I started, all this crazy stuff happened with the coronavirus," she said.

Barclay said as a buyer she had to adjust the way she looked at homes.

"I wasn’t even thinking that it was going to affect me looking at properties until I realized, I said, 'Oh my God, I won’t be able to go look at any properties!' Barclay said, "It was different."

Wales-Hecht said a lot of buyers are closing on a home without seeing the property in person with the industry practicing more virtual showings.

"I had a couple yesterday I was showing a house to. They're living in New York and they certainly were not coming to North Carolina, but they wanted to see the house," said Wales-Hecht, "I just went over and FaceTimed them. Walked them through the house. We are doing a lot of that. Virtual walk-throughs, FaceTimes."

Barclay said she was able to see the property she is closing on, but it wasn't without some restrictions in place.

"You have to be wearing your mask and keeping your 6 foot apart," said Barclay, "It was different, walking with wipes. So, when you touch those door handles you can wipe them off."

Barclay said it's a relief to be done with her search for a new home.

She plans to close on her new place at the end of the month.

