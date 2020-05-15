HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point has canceled its popular July 4 celebration.

High Point Parks and Recreation said it decided to cancel the Uncle Sam Jam and Fireworks Celebration due to risks of COVID-19.

The uncertainty surrounding social gathering maximums related to the COVID-19 pandemic, along with our department’s goal of providing a safe, enjoyable environment for the event, played major roles in our decision. Alternative plans were considered, and every effort was made to move forward with the event. However, with crowds traditionally ranging from 12,000-14,000 people, the decision was made to cancel in the best interests and safety of our community.

The City said it looks forward to the Uncle Same Jam scheduled for Sunday, July 4, 2021.

Greensboro also announced it has canceled its Fun Fourth Festival this year.

