NC man nearly throws away winning lottery ticket

WACO, N.C. — A man from Waco, North Carolina, almost made a huge mistake when he nearly threw away a $1 Cash 5 ticket that turned into a $277,086 jackpot, according to NC Education Lottery.

“I checked the ticket and there was a message about going to the lottery office,” John Cornwell said. “I almost threw it away. I thought it was just a bad ticket.”

John Cornwell of #Waco almost threw away a $277,086 #Cash5 jackpot ticket! “I checked it and there was a message about going to the lottery office,” Cornwell said. The clerk at Waco Stop & Shop on Cherryville Rd. scanned it to reveal the win! #NCLottery https://t.co/A5anFdnI5t pic.twitter.com/CkMqrfGRLj — NC Education Lottery (@nclottery) January 6, 2022

Good thing for Cornwell, he thought twice about it and asked the store clerk at the Waco Stop & Shop on Cherryville Road in Waco to scan his Quick Pick ticket again for him.

"He said 'I think you won the big one,'" Cornwell said. "I waited until I got home and screamed out loud to my wife that I won."

He said when he told his wife what happened, she could not believe it was real.

"She thought I made it up," Cornwell said. "I told her, ‘Baby, it’s legit.’ She still can’t believe it."

Cornwell, a 70-year-old machine designer, bought his lucky ticket for the Dec. 30 Cash 5 drawing. He arrived at lottery headquarters on Thursday to collect his prize and, after federal and state tax withholdings, took home $196,759.