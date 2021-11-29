Powerball climbs up to $253 million

Ready to try your luck at millions? The Powerball offers nine ways to win, with prizes ranging from $4 to the jackpot.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Feeling lucky? You must pay to play if you want to win that is when it comes to Powerball!

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $253 million as an annuity, or $178.9 million cash.

Someone will have a chance at winning the jackpot that is now more than a quarter of a billion dollars as of Monday night.

Since Oct. 4, the drawing has been growing after a ticket was sold in California where someone won $699.8 million. This was the fifth-largest jackpot in Powerball history, according to the NC Education Lottery.

“Winning a quarter of a billion-dollar jackpot would be an amazing, life-changing event,” Mark Michalko said, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “This is the size of jackpots that players want and our Monday drawings are helping to deliver them. It would be great to see someone from North Carolina win this big tonight.”

Powerball drawings are held on Mondays as well as Wednesdays, and Saturdays. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.