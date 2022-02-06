Amber Alert: 1-year-old girl missing in North Carolina

Mint Hill police say Jeremy Lemmond abducted Lilliana Lemmond. He could be driving a black 2011 Subaru Legacy with NC license tag number JBV6840.

MINT HILL, N.C. — The Mint Hill Police Department is searching for a missing 1-year-old child.

Mint Hill is about 20 minutes from Charlotte.

Police say Lilliana Josephine Lemmond is a white female, approximately 2 feet 0 inches tall, weighing 25 pounds. She has blonde hair, and blue eyes. White pajamas with blue and pink animals

Officers believe 39-year-old Jeremy Scott Lemmond may have abducted her. He is described as a white male, 6 feet 0 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Lemmond was last seen at 5332 Quail Ridge Dr. Mint Hill, NC 28227. Police he could be driving a black 2011 Subaru Legacy with NC license tag number JBV6840.