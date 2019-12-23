ASHEBORO, N.C. — After an outpouring of love and gifts from people across the state, 9-year-old William Sidebottom may have received the greatest gift of all, hope.

Sidebottom has dealt with a myriad of medical issues over the years. Recently, doctors told him that his body was rejecting his transplanted heart. He asked for Christmas cards and the community went above and beyond. His family received cards, gifts, and visits from everyone from the Randolph County Sheriff's office to Santa Claus.

Now his mother, Jennifer Lowery, says, they've received the best gift so far: good news from the doctor.

She says William's doctor has agreed to put him on chemotherapy treatments. This would help "restart" his immune system which would help him qualify for another heart transplant.

Lowrey sent us the following statement.

"I don't know if it was because of the support or if this would have been the plan all along. He's got a great doctor and they've always done what's best for William, but hope was the best Christmas present this family could receive."

The family plans to offer the community more than just their thanks. They plan to donate some extra and duplicate gifts to foster children in Randolph County through the Department of Social Services.

