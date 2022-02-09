'It's really fulfilling' | Make a difference and help give back to the community

Scouts here in the Triad are collecting non-perishable food donations to give back to those in need this week.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: the video above is from last year's initiative.

The Boy Scouts in the Triad are giving back to those in need this week, and you can be part of making a difference.

'Scouting for Food' is underway this week. It's an initiative spearheaded by The Boy Scouts of America.

The Scouts just dropped off the 'Scouting for Food' door hangers to various neighborhoods across the Triad. If you received a door hanger, fill up a bag of non-perishable food items and set it outside to be picked up this Saturday.

"Scouting food is a way for us in scouting to give back to the community," said Caden Miller with Troop 600 of Old North State Council.

No door hanger? No problem. The Scouts will also have bins set up near select mailboxes for donations.

"Our scouts, in neighborhoods, will place bins for us to collect food at their homes, too. So, if you see a bin by their mailbox, look for a scouting sign, or there will be something on the box to tell them they're collecting food," Selby Chipman with Troop 215G of Old North State Council said.

Canned or boxed foods that don't need to be refrigerated are best for donating.

"We collected thousands of pounds of food just with our groups together, and being able to see that not just locally but kind of in a bigger standing and seeing it across a big community is really satisfying to see," Selby said.

"It's really fulfilling to experience being able to help people in such an easy way. Just donating food buying a few cans, and being able to distribute that and see the thankfulness on people's faces," Caden said.

If you don't find a hanger on your door or donation box in your neighborhood, there are several centers where you can drop off donations:

Guilford County

Wesleyan Memorial UMC: 1225 Chestnut Street, High Point, NC 27262

Greensboro Urban Ministry: 305 W. Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27406

Mt. Gilead United Methodist Church: 4736 Mount Gilead Church Rd, Trinity NC, 27370

Alamance County

Harvest Baptist Church: 3741 S. Church St. Burlington, NC 27215

Mebane Presbyterian: 402 S 5th St, Mebane, NC 27302

S.A.F.E.: 5950 Hwy 87 S., Graham, NC 27253

Salvation Army: 812 Anthony St., Burlington, NC 27215

Allied Churches: 206 N Fisher St., Burlington, NC 27217

Randolph County

Community Outreach of Archdale and Trinity: 10607 US 311, Archdale, NC 27263

Christians United Outreach Center: 135 Sunset Ave., Asheboro, NC 27203

Rockingham County

Reidsville Outreach Center: 435 SW Market St., Reidsville, NC 27320

Davidson County

Pastor's Pantry: 307 N. State Street, Lexington, NC 27293

Davie County

A Storehouse for Jesus: 675 E. Lexington Rd., Mocksville, NC 27028

Person County