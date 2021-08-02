Scouting For Food: Feed the community right from your front doorstep

Did you get a Scouting For Food door hanger? Leave a bag of non-perishable foods for the Boy Scouts to pick up by 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2's Food 2 Families is teaming up with Scouting For Food to feed those in need in our community. The Boy Scouts just dropped off the Scouting For Food door hangers to various neighborhoods across the Triad. Here's what to do if you got one.

Fill up a bag of non-perishable food items and sit it out on your front porch or driveway. The Boy Scouts will pick up your donation by 9 am on Saturday, Feb. 13.

The Scouts will take all bags of food to local food pantries, churches, shelters for the homeless, and other places to help those who can't afford to buy food.

This chapter of the scouts covers seven Triad counties for the food drive. Last year, they collected 47,000 pounds of food to help people in need.

If you place food out and it doesn't get picked up, you can call the Old North State Council chapter of the scouts at (336) 378-9166.

What if you didn't get a door hanger?

You can still participate! Take your food donations to any of the following locations on Saturday, Feb. 13 between the hours of 10:00 am – 2:00 pm. Let the organization know you have a donation for Scouting for Food.

Alamance County

Allied Churches, 206 N. Fisher St., Burlington, NC 27217

Harvest Baptist Church, 3741 S. Church Street, Burlington, NC 27215

Mebane Presbyterian, 402 S. 5th St., Mebane, NC 27302

S.A.F.E., 5950 Hwy 87 S., Graham, NC 27253

Salvation Army, 812 Anthony St., Burlington, NC 27215

Davidson County

Pastor’s Pantry, 307 N. State Street, Lexington, NC 27293

Davie County

A Storehouse for Jesus, 675 E. Lexington Road, Mocksville, NC 27028

Guilford County

Greensboro Urban Ministry, 305 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27406

Love In Need, Mt. Gilead United Methodist Church, 4736 Mount Gilead Church Road, Trinity, NC 27370

Wesleyan Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Street, High Point, NC 27262

Person County

Christian Help Center, 122 Depot Street, Roxboro, NC 27573

Randolph County

Community Outreach of Archdale and Trinity, 10607 U.S. 311, Archdale, NC 27263

Christians United Outreach Center, 135 Sunset Avenue, Asheboro, NC 27203

Rockingham County

Reidsville Outreach Center, 435 S.W. Market Street, Reidsville, NC 27320