One of the first black firefighters with the Winston-Salem Fire Department died Wednesday

Willie “Chick” Carter was one out of eight black men who integrated the Winston-Salem fire company housed on Dunleith Avenue.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Legendary firefighter Willie “Chick” Carter, one of the first black firefighters to integrate the Winston-Salem Fire Department, has passed away Wednesday.

The WSFD tweeted as they mourned the loss of their fellow retired firefighter. He was a part of the original eight black men hired in North Carolina’s first integrated firehouse E-4.

With heavy hearts we are remembering Firefighter Willie “Chick”Carter. He was pioneer and one of the first black firefighters with WSFD. He courageously served with honor for 35 years. Our sincere thoughts are with his family during this time. #WSFire .107 pic.twitter.com/2GjM27aTq0 — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) December 30, 2021

WSFD recognized Carter during a Black History Month Celebration in 2020. He courageously served with honor for 35 years, according to the WSFD.

On March 1. 1951, Winston-Salem hired and formed the first integrated fire company in the city and the state of North Carolina on Dunleith Avenue. The eight firefighters were Raphael Black, John Thomas, Lester Ervin, John Henry Ford, Robert Grier, John Meredith, George Penn, and Willie Carter. By 1967, the fire department was fully merged, as mentioned by the city of Winston-Salem Fire Department website.

On March 1. 2021, WSFD celebrated and released a video in remembrance of the eight men who shared meals, prayed, and lived together. At the time, everyone did not agree with merging the men into the fire company, but many of the eight men were WWII veterans who proved themselves more than capable of serving as rescuers.