More than 100 students will be in the audience for The Lion King at Tanger Center. It’s a reward for service learning projects.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today is day one of Disney's The Lion King's two-week stop at the Tanger Center here in Greensboro, and today students from all over the Triad were given an exclusive matinee showing.

Including 100 kids from Guilford County Schools.

These students earned their free tickets by participating in a social engineering project and chose a wide variety of topics that they feel strongly about.

Topics included but weren't limited to the impact social media has on youth and their mental health, environmental conservation, and even veterans and how they're treated once they are stateside.

Then, once the project was complete, students showcased those projects to their schools and the Guilford County Schools central office.

Now as for you at home, The Lion King will be here at the Tanger Center through March 6th.

Shows will be held Friday, Saturday, and Sunday this week, and Tuesday through Thursday starting next week March first.