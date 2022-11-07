Cone Health listed on Forbes Best-in-State Employers List

This list is based on the opinions of people who work at Cone Health and those who might like to.

GREENSBORO, N.C.

Cone Health has made the Forbes list of Best-in-State Employers 2022. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list can be viewed on the Forbes website.

Harvard Business Review discovered that places with a positive work culture are more productive.

Employees working at companies with reputations as being great places to work tend to be more creative, have lower stress and are even healthier.

These businesses are also organizations where it is easier to find and keep employees.

"Recognitions such as this, show that Cone Health is very serious when it comes to building a strong culture and creating an environment that people want to be part of," Cone Health Chief People & Culture Officer, Michelle Adamolekun said. "We want to be a place where people find purpose in their work -- and we are."

America's Best-in-State Employers 2022 were identified in an independent survey based on a sample of nearly 70,000 Americans working for companies with over 500 employees. Evaluations were based on direct and indirect recommendations.