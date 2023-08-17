Thousands of Guilford County residents without power 24 hours later

The company has relocated crews from other areas to try and restore power by 6 p.m. Thursday

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — On the Duke Energy outage map, there are still more than a thousand people in Guilford County without power.

Numbers are down dramatically from Wednesday morning when close to 10,000 customers were in the dark across the state.

Throughout the power restoration process, a Duke Energy spokesperson said they are making repairs to power lines behind a house in Southern Greensboro. When power lines are located behind properties, it makes restoration extra challenging for crews, especially when the damage is caused by trees.

The company has relocated crews from other areas to try to speed up the work and hopes to have the map completely clear with the power restored by 6 p.m.

