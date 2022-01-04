'It's good to be back' | Businesses already booming as High Point Furniture Market makes a familiar return

Spring Market 2022 is the first familiar layout in a few years after the pandemic altered many events and businesses are ready for the boost.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Furniture Market is back with the most familiar return since the start of the pandemic.

The coronavirus caused the canceling of some events, previous furniture markets included. Business owners said even the most recent market wasn't as busy as many predict this spring market will be.

"It's good to be back. Honestly, it is. This is our twentieth year so the fortieth market here at blue water so it's kind of like riding a bike. The last market was about 50 percent. Prior to that, I don’t think we had two markets so that was a miss for all industries," said Paul Riggan owner of Blue Water Grille in High Point.

Riggan said he's been preparing for months.

"We normally start preparing probably 2 to 3 months in advance, especially for reservations here at Blue Water, but as far as the kitchen aspect goes, where I'm the chef, once again this market probably two months in advance," he said.

The pandemic also altered the way businesses ran their shops. Timona Stapleton, a waitress and marketing intern at Harbor One said they had to limit their hours during the pandemic, but are starting to bounce back.

"We definitely have seen a rejuvenation of customers coming in and we’re busier more now than ever," Stapleton said.

Interior designer Laura Redd has been walking the furniture market for clients. She said it's great to have similar energy back.

"Market is alive with energy and people are excited. There's new product and colors and designs. We have specifically been looking at lighting," she said, "People are excited again and are buying and have projects. That’s the other thing. We’ve seen so many people with projects, fabrics, and floor plans and things to be working on its just amazing energy."

Redd said that even though the supply chain has proven to be a challenge in getting product to vendors, things are looking bright.