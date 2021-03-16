As restrictions are lifted, local businesses, including restaurants are looking to getting back to normal.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As you at home already know the last twelve months have been extremely challenging for almost all business owners, especially those that own some of our favorite food spots.

Improving numbers and the easing of restrictions have provided a boost to local businesses.

Owner of Oakcrest Family Restaurant in Greensboro, Sam Helmi says the last year has been tough, but he and his staff have been tougher. "I'm very optimistic, I always see the light at the end of the tunnel. I don't care how long the tunnel is, I'll do my best to survive."

Helmi also mentioned how in the last two weeks he's seen an increase in customers and an increase of people out and about in general.

Over on Battleground Avenue at Burger Warfare, the staff there is also looking to bring on new staff members as crowds and the number of people begin to grow.

Assistant General Manager Patrick O'Brien is glad to see things close to back to how we once knew them to be. "Things have progressed and over the last few months really. Like I said before, it's starting to feel a little bit like normal again."