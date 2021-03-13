It starts with communication. Without it, tensions build.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Relationships take a lot work, dedication and persistence. It's no secret that the relationships between law enforcement and several different communities around the country need improvement.

It's especially true between the black community and law enforcement.

In 2020, tensions boiled and, in some cases, spilled over across the nation.

However, it's going to take more than conversation to fix this relationship; it takes action. It will take more than action from only one organization, group, or law enforcement agency. It's going to take each and every member of our community. Including you at home reading this.

These issues are extremely personal to me, in many different facets and on many different levels.

If we want our community to thrive once again, we must come together.

In Part 1 of the conversation with Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers, Greensboro Police Chief Brian James, and Mr. Billy Dee Williams from Accountable Youth Inc., we discussed ways to cut down on the gun violence we've seen in Guilford County the last few years.

PART ONE

They, like some of you at home, say they've seen negative changes in our community, but they want to turn it around.

2020 was a record-breaking year for the City of Greensboro with 61 murders within the city limits. Guilford County saw homicides increase by 67% from 2019 to 2020.

According to Billy Dee Williams, the first step is changing the way we think.

"I'm speaking from the community's standpoint. Intellectual independence. Starting to think for yourself. Not think in a group mentality. Remove yourself from that and start caring about yourself. Once you start caring about yourself, there in turn you start caring about your community," Williams said.

In Part 2 of my in-depth conversation with Billy Dee Williams of Accountable Youth Inc., Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers, and Greensboro Police Chief Brian James we discussed ways to better those relationships.