Miss America 2019 to sing at Triad Park

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — In celebration of the Fourth of July, the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County is holding a free concert this Sunday evening at Triad Park.

Taking center stage for the "America the Beautiful" concert is Nia Franklin. She is an American composer and Miss America 2019. As a Winston-Salem native, she said she’s excited to share her talents with the Triad.

"I've had the opportunity to do a lot of traveling internationally and of course around the United States and I've learned so much about just the way people express themselves through music,” Franklin said. “I've been able to really channel all the different types of music, all the different genres that I love into one place with my shows. That's something that I feel so blessed to be able to do because I know so many musicians feel they may be put in this box."

The concert will cover a wide range of styles including R&B, jazz, classical, and gospel. Franklin will also share some of the music she performed as she traveled the world as Miss America.



“I definitely want to share some of the songs while I was Miss America a few of those, but also some of the music that I loved before I even got into pageants and a lot of the music that I'm focusing on now as a full-time composer,” Franklin said. “As someone who is working with different ensembles all over the world is just kind of showing that, that was a pit stop on my journey, but now I'm a full-time musician. A lot of people don't know that. Pageants for me was something that kind of came along and I'm so grateful for that on my journey, but there's a journey ahead of me as well."

The "America the Beautiful" Concert is a part of the eighth annual Parks Concert Series presented by the Forsythe County Government and Arts Council. The Camel City Jazz Orchestra Quartet will also perform Sunday night.