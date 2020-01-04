MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office confirmed one of its deputies has died. Deputy Sypraseuth “Bud” Phouangphrachanh, 43, died from complications with the coronavirus, according to the department.

Deputy Phouangphrachanh died in the intensive care unit Tuesday night after being admitted to First-Health Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, North Carolina on March 30, officials said. After experiencing allergy symptoms he sought outpatient care, later testing positive for COVID-19, the MSCO confirmed. Dept. Phouangphrachanh then began in-home self-isolation.

Deputy Phouangphrachanh served as a School Resource Officer and led D.A.R.E courses at the schools he worked, among other roles, during the fourteen years he served the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Phouangphrachanh is survived by his wife and five children.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office shared a post on Facebook Wednesday morning expressing their condolences for Phouangphrachanh.

"Our deepest sympathy to our neighboring county, the officer’s family and law enforcement family at Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in the passing of SRO Bud Phouang who fought hard against the unknowns of COVID 19," the post said.

