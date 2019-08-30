GREENSBORO, N.C. — Get read for more detours in downtown Greensboro. Crews are shutting down roads ahead of the NC Folk Festival.

The festival runs September 6 through the 8th, and it's a great time for the whole family, but not so much if you're trying to drive through downtown.

So let's get you up to speed on all the closures:

Commerce Place from Sternberger Place to Bellemeade Street closes Friday. It will reopen Wednesday September 11 at 6 a.m.

North Elm Street from Lindsay Street to Smith Street will close Tuesday at 10 a.m. It will reopen Tuesday September 10 at 6 a.m.

Lindsay Street from Summit Avenue to North Church street closes Tuesday at 10 a.m. It will reopen Tuesday September 10 at 6 a.m.

Sternberger Place from Commerce Place to Greene Street will close Wednesday at 10 a.m. It reopens Wednesday September 11 at 6 a.m.

Davie Street from Market Street to Friendly Avenue closes Wednesday at 10 a.m. It reopens Wednesday September 11 at 6 a.m.

Bellemeade Street from Eugene Street to Greene Street closes Thursday at 10 a.m. and reopens Monday September 9 at 6 a.m.

Sections of Davie Street, Summit Avenue, Friendly Avenue, East Market Street, Abe Brenner Place, Lindsay Street, Commerce Place and Sternberger Place all close Friday at 8 a.m. They all reopen at 6 a.m.

The city posted a full map of the closures on Twitter and Facebook.