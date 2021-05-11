Peeler Elementary School demolition begins, new visual and performing arts school will take its place

School leaders decided to speed up the demolition of Peeler Elementary after a fire damaged the inside last month.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Demolition crews are at work at Peeler Elementary School, working to tear down the old building that was damaged by a tornado years ago before reconstructing a new one.

The process is getting underway sooner than expected.

Demolition wasn't supposed to start until July 2022 but was moved up after a fire in the school last month. Investigators believe someone intentionally set a fire on the inside, damaging the building even more.

"It represents change to this community quite frankly," said Guilford County School Chief Operating Officer Dr. Michelle Reed.

Reed said a new visual and performing arts school will take its place in a few years.

The school was damaged after a 2018 tornado tore through the East Greensboro property.

"We're working with our design teams now and our schematic design process. We will be unveiling some designs for the community," said Dr. Reed.

The new school, set to welcome students in kindergarten through fifth grade, is slated to open in 2024.

Dr. Reed said they've had open conversations with the community about the project and are confident it will benefit the area.

"We're really hopeful that when we bring this building to life start to see the construction for the community they will see that we are really thinking about them ultimately and really bring something to their community they can really be proud of," she said.