National nonprofit, Petco Love, invests in Rockingham County animal shelter

$45,000 grant will be celebrated at local Petco event on June 30.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Animal Shelter will receive a $45,000 grant investment from Petco Love.

The grant will be presented during a special celebration at the Petco Store on West Wendover Avenue in Greensboro Thursday, June 30.

Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. They have invested $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts.

"Our investment in Rockingham County Animal Shelter is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized," President of Petco Love, Susanne Kogut, said.