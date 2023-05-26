Alamance-Burlington School System announces Summer Food Service Program

The full list of sites is available.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance-Burlington School System's (ABSS) School Nutrition will offer on-site meals this summer at 25 sites across Alamance County in addition to providing meals at the district's summer schools and Summer Bridge programs.

The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) is a federally funded state-administered program.

"We anticipate serving 1000 meals a day including breakfast, snacks, and lunch at various sites. Spencer Brown, ABSS Child Nutrition Executive Director.

The meals will be offered beginning June 12 through August 18 and will be open to those ages 2 to 18.

The sites will include Boys & Girls Clubs, recreation centers, and area apartment complexes. A full list is available, here.

