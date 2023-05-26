Southern Elementary School knows how to Read 2 Succeed!

The Read 2 Succeed crew made their final trip of the school year to Southern Elementary School to share the importance of reading.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Reading means succeeding and that has been our message to thousands of Triad students as part of our Read 2 Succeed assemblies.

The Read 2 Succeed Team visited Southern Elementary School Thursday morning to celebrate all the things books have to offer.

It was our last trip on the list to a Guilford County school as part of our Read 2 Succeed tour. We're back after pausing the program in 2020 due to the pandemic. Our partnership with GCS works to motivate young students to read for at least 30 minutes a day.

Check out all the fun we had with the students!

Southern Elementary School's Read 2 Succeed rock!

Students showing us the cool signs they made for us!

Students showing Lauren Coleman the signs they made!

The students had the silliest newscast!

