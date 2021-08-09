Summer Parks Concert Series wraps up in Forsyth County

The Martha Bassett Show will wrap up the county’s free Summer Parks Concert Series on September 12.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Grab a lawn chair and a blanket for a night of entertainment at Triad Park in Forsyth County.

Bassett is one of North Carolina’s most acclaimed performing artists with 11 albums to date and countless performance credits.

She will be joined by Grammy-winning artist Chance McCoy as well as Beth McKee, and Presley Barker.

“Martha Bassett is an entertainer, she’s a musician, but she’s also one that will cultivate other musicians and bring them together to really showcase a variety of backgrounds and talent,” Arts Council CEO Chase Law said.

The concert is the last of five concerts in the series hosted by the Forsyth County Government and Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.

Law said the goal of the series is to revitalize the community after several events and businesses closed due to COVID-19.

“As we work very hard to reopen and revitalize our arts and cultural sector and our entire community, this is such a great way to do it because it’s outside and in a big space,” Law said.

“Triad Park is wonderful and it’s a great way to gather, be safe, and really enjoy some great entertainment.”