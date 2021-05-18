Teen kickball tournament promotes summer job openings

The Black Gate City Kickball Extravaganza is a two-day tournament that is in support of the City of Greensboro's effort to employ 500 teens for the summer.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Teens and young adults looking for a summer job have a chance to learn about different career opportunities in the Triad while having some fun and breaking a sweat.

It’s all a part of the first Annual Black Gate City Kickball Extravaganza.

The two-day kickball tournament will also act as a job fair.

The tournament will be on Saturday, May 22 and Sunday, May 23 at Nocho Park.

The event is hosted by Punch 4 Pounds Kids which is a program that provides mentorship through the art of boxing.

Program Coordinator Steven Matthews said the tournament is in support of the City of Greensboro’s effort to employ 500 teens for summer jobs.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to empower our community,” Matthews said.

“We’re also excited about the opportunity to employ our community. Our motto is to generate and create.”

Several businesses and organizations including NCWorks, Greensboro Police Department, and the Makersboro USA Technology Tailgate Bus will be on hand with resources and job information.

Organizers said the event will also promote Punch 4 Pounds Kids’ free summer camp.

It’s a two-week rotating camp for Greensboro housing sites that will offer apprenticeship programs.

Event Partner Cedric Parker said it’s imperative children have access to these resources.

“I think these things change lives,” Parker said.

“Exposing someone to these critical resources at an early age I think puts them on a path to success.”

Register online or onsite.