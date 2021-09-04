United Way encourages safe volunteerism for National Volunteer Week

The United Way of Greater Greensboro is partnering with local organizations to promote safe volunteer opportunities.

Whether it’s collecting supplies for children in school or providing financial aid to local nonprofits, The United Way of Greater Greensboro (UWGG) is committed to service.

“Everything we do from strategic partners that we fund, work with our Family Success Centers, all of our volunteer events focus on the mission of ending poverty,” Marketing and Communications Manager Lauren Forbis said.

Beginning April 19 through April 23, The United Way is joining The Volunteer Center of the Triad and local community organizations for National Volunteer Week.

Forbis said the week is meant to encourage people to seek out imaginative ways to engage in their communities.

“National Volunteer Week is a week that happens every year around the entire country to promote volunteerism and to celebrate volunteers and all the things that they do in our communities,” Forbis explained.

Due to Covid-19, the organization is offering ways people can get involved safely at home.

“We’re asking people with their family or neighborhood to put a box on their front porch, or in a community center, or maybe in your neighborhood and collect items to benefit members of the United Way Family Success Centers and their young children,” Forbis said.

There are also ways to volunteer safely in person.

“They can help pack food with BackPack Beginnings,” Forbis said.

“They can unload delivery trucks for One Step Further’s food assistance program. We’re encouraging families, communities, neighborhoods to safely gather outdoors and to participate in the Great American Cleanup during National Volunteer week.”