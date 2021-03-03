Greensboro nonprofit gets a $10K check from the Tyler Perry Foundation!

Green Team Helping Hands, Inc. received a check from the Tyler Perry Foundation for $10,000 to help feed homeless people in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Green Team Helping Hands, Inc., a nonprofit organization helping to feed homeless people for eight years in downtown Greensboro, received a $10,000 check in the mail from the Tyler Perry Foundation, according to the nonprofit. Green Team Helping Hands said it plans to use the donation to feed as many people as possible. The organization said it will use the funds to purchase items like toiletries, detergent, and diapers - things people are not allowed to use food stamps to purchase.

Along with the $10,000 donation, the Tyler Perry Foundation sent a letter to the nonprofit, praising its contribution to the Greensboro community. Green Team Helping Hands said it's a huge honor to receive the letter and it's making plans to have it framed.

When the nonprofit started, Green Team Helping Hands fed 18 people. Now, the group feeds hundreds of people on the streets of Greensboro each month, according to the organization. The organization said since so many people are in need due to the pandemic, this a much-needed donation. The nonprofit said it is relieved it won't have to worry about where the next donation will come from during these unprecedented times.