Wheel of Fortune contest winner gives Clemmons Food Pantry a boost

Wheel of Fortune's "1K a Day Summer Giveaway" contest gives $1,000 to the winner and $1,000 to a food bank in the winner's home town.

CLEMMONS, N.C. — Wheel of Fortune is helping communities this summer through its "1K a Day Summer Giveaway" contest.

From July 13 to Aug. 14, the game show is putting on a puzzle contest that pays out $1,000 to winners and $1,000 to the food bank in the winner's home town.

To enter, viewers must watch Wheel of Fortune and take note of the bonus round puzzle solution and input it at the show's website each night.

Winners will be chosen at random for the $1,000 prize, and a food bank in each winner’s area will be chosen to receive a $1,000 donation.

Locally, Louise Davis of Clemmons, North Carolina has been selected as a winner. She was thrilled to receive the money, but also to help the Clemmons Food Pantry.

"I really think this is such an important contest because our food pantry really needs help now," Davis said.

Clemmons Food Pantry president Derrick Webb said the COVID-19 pandemic has made donations harder to come by with the financial insecurity following statewide job losses. The donation, Webb said, is going directly to help stock the shelves with food items the pantry needs most.

"This is going to be a big impact," Webb said.

For instance, $1,000 could by 386 jars of peanut butter or 286 cans of chicken noodle soup. The potential influx of food items will help provide aid to the people who regularly rely on the Clemmons Food Pantry for food security.

The Clemmons Food Pantry is run entirely by volunteers, so the gift alleviates some of the pressures that have come from changes in operation and food shortage due to the coronavirus.