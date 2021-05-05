Women's Resource Center of Greensboro celebrates 25 years

The Women's Resource Center of Greensboro will celebrate 25 years with a mosaic project.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro helps 9,000 women every year navigate some of life’s hurdles.

The center is there to help women in variety of ways including those interested in starting a business, jumping back into the workforce or coping with family problems.

“The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro was founded 25 years ago as a one-stop-shop to provide community services and programs for women in the community of Greensboro,” Board Member Michelle Bondurant said.

The organization is celebrating 25 years of service.

Covid-19 put a pause on a big in-person anniversary celebrations, but Bondurant said the group found another way to celebrate.

“As a way to commemorate everything they’ve done over the last 25 years, we have decided to share the stories of not only the women that we’ve served, but the community members that have given back,” Bondurant said.

Twenty-five women will share their stories over the course of 25 days with videos posted online.

The community can also get involved by donating money to the 25th Anniversary Mosaic Project.

“We want to take pictures of people who have used our service, that have given back to provide services and memorialize that in a mosaic project,” Bondurant explained.

“Once you make a donation you can submit a photo to the mosaic project, and it will become a part of that memorialized representation that will be presented at the Women’s Resource Center.”

The center has a community of over 450 professionals who assist in providing services to women.

“I think every woman needs help at some point in their life and you never know when it’s going to be you,” Bondurant said.

The money donated to the mosaic project will go back into the programs and services offered by the center.