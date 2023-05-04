NC A&T freshman killed, another injured in Greensboro shooting

This is a developing story.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An 18-year-old woman is dead and another person was injured after a shooting on the 1000 block of Sullivan St. on Tuesday evening, according to Greensboro police.

Deja Rae Reaves,18, was found on the scene when police arrived around 6:55 p.m.. She was taken to the hospital where she then succumbed to her injuries.

North Carolina A&T confirmed that Reaves was a freshman at the school, from Chicago.

"Deja was 18 years old and a first-year student in the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences. Her untimely death is a tremendous loss to the university community. Our heartfelt prayers, condolences and thoughts are with her family, friends and professors," the University said in a statement emailed to the campus community.

Police said they found a second gunshot victim with non-life-threatening injuries but did not identify the victim.

Police have not confirmed if this shooting is linked to the "disturbance" that caused Gardner-Webb to postpone their baseball game.

Sullivan St. is a few streets away from where the baseball game was held at the World War Memorial Stadium.

Gardner-Webb Athletics, who was playing at the NC A&T campus Tuesday night, tweeted about an "off-campus incident near the stadium" that caused them to postpone the game.

Wellness days

North Carolina A&T has two wellness days scheduled for next week, on April 10 and 11. There will be no classes on both of those days.

NC A&T is encouraging students, faculty and staff to be flexible with class and work schedules and be mindful of self-care.

The school says students looking for resources can visit the Counseling Services center in Murphy Hall or can call 336-334-7727 for a consultation.

