1 dead, 1 taken to hospital after shooting at Fish Hut Arcade in Winston-Salem, police say

Police are on the scene investigating a shooting that happened around 4:39 p.m.
Credit: WFMY News 2
Double shooting at Fish Hut Arcade in Winston-Salem.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A shooting leaves one man dead and another with life-threatening injuries Wednesday afternoon, according to Winston-Salem officials. 

A call came in around 4:39 p.m. about a shooting at the Fish Hut Arcade on South Main Street. When officers got there, they found two men shot. One died on the scene. The other man was taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries. 

This story is developing. 

