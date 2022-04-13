1 dead, 1 taken to hospital after shooting at Fish Hut Arcade in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A shooting leaves one man dead and another with life-threatening injuries Wednesday afternoon, according to Winston-Salem officials.
A call came in around 4:39 p.m. about a shooting at the Fish Hut Arcade on South Main Street. When officers got there, they found two men shot. One died on the scene. The other man was taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
This story is developing.
