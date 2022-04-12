94-year-old woman taken to the hospital after being hit by two cars in Burlington

Witnesses saw the woman in the middle of an intersection where she was hit by two cars heading South on Lakeside Avenue

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are investigating after a 94-year-old woman was hit by two different cars.

Investigators said the woman was hit this past Sunday after 2 p.m. Detectives said Ethel Murray, 94, was taken to the hospital where she is being treated and said by police to be in okay condition.

Witnesses saw the woman in the middle of an intersection where she was hit by two cars heading South on Lakeside Avenue, according to investigators.

Officials said the two cars were being driven by two men, the first was described as a newer model grey Honda Civic that has been lowered, has a loud exhaust, and has dark tinted windows.

The second car described by police as an older model black Mitsubishi Lancer with a red spoiler.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.

