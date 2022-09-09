10-year-old girl shot dead in Reidsville; 14-year-old boy arrested

Police said the boy was charged with first-degree murder. School officials said the girl went to South End Elementary School.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville police said a 14-year-old boy shot and killed a 10-year-old girl Thursday night.

Police said the shooting happened on Circle Drive. Officers responded and found the girl suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries.

Rockingham County Schools officials said the girl was a fifth-grade student at South End Elementary School in Reidsville. They said the boy was not in the RCS school system.

Police said after consulting with the Rockingham County District Attorney's Office, a 14-year-old boy was charged with first-degree murder.

Police haven't released the children's names, citing their ages.

The Rockingham County Schools superintendent is currently at South End Elementary School in light of the deadly shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Cpl. Lingle at 336-347-2338 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.