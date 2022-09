Police said the victim was seriously injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was injured at a Greensboro hotel Thursday just before midnight.

Greensboro police said there was a shooting at My Choice Extended Stay on Seneca Road.

One person was seriously injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect was described wearing army fatigue clothing and a backpack.

This investigation is ongoing.