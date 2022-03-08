x
10-year-old injured in hit-and-run in Burlington Sunday night

The child was life flighted to a nearby hospital for further treatment. The driver has been located and arrested.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police responded to an incident in the 200 block of Joy Drive Sunday night.

Officers found a 10-year-old hit by a car. The suspect left the scene before the officers arrived. The child was life flighted to an area hospital for treatment. 

The driver was found and identified as 23-year-old Cody Lee Struck. 

Struck was arrested and charged with felony hit and run and driving while impaired. He is placed at Alamance County Jail under a $25,000 bond. 

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with additional information about this investigation to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. 

