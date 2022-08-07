x
Crime

Greensboro man that barricaded himself taken into custody

Greensboro Police said they got a call about a domestic assault on Amberhill Drive, when a man resisted arrest.
Credit: BortN66 - stock.adobe.com
handcuffs

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said they received a call on Saturday around 11:30 pm about a disorder on Amberhill Drive. 

Police said after meeting with the people involved, investigators determined a domestic assault took place before they got there. 

Officers attempted to take 39-year-old Colin Wood into custody, but that's when police said he resisted, went back into the home, and barricaded himself. 

Officers attempted to negotiate with Wood and by 2:00 am, Sunday morning, the Special Response and Hostage Negotiation Team joined officers. 

By 4:30 am, officers said they were able to take Wood into custody peacefully without further incident. 

Police charged Wood with Domestic Assault on a Female and Resisting, Delaying or Obstructing an Officer. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Attorney weighs in on charges against Blind Tiger workers in Greensboro

