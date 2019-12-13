YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — A 16-year-old was arrested Friday for threatening violence at a Yadkin County high school.

According to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office, and investigation revealed that the teen had communicated statements to another that he intended to commit an act of violence using a gun the following day at Starmount High School.

In response, additional deputies and officers provided extra security for schools within the county.

A warrant was also issued for one Felony count of Communicating a Threat of Mass Violence on Educational Property for the 16-year-old student from Hamptonville, NC.

The teen was arrested on Friday and placed under a $25,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court for a first appearance on December 18th, 2019.

Other stories:

RELATED: Woman leads officers on a wild chase after faking kidnapping, deputies say

RELATED: Woman killed in Greensboro shooting identified

RELATED: Attorney goes missing after night out with friends in Atlanta

RELATED: NC boy with failing heart returns home to find mailbox overflowing with Christmas cards and much more

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users