GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting involving three victims.

The shooting occurred Thursday night in the 3500 block of Lynhaven Dr. where police officers discovered the victims with gunshot wounds. At this time, there's no word on their conditions.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police say there is no suspect information at this time.

