16-year-old charged in shooting death of 18-year-old: Greensboro police

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police arrested a 16-year-old in the shooting death of 18-year-old Aamir Sincere Gaskins.

Police upgraded the case to homicide and charged a 16-year-old with involuntary manslaughter and possession of a handgun by a minor. Investigators aren't identifying the teen because of his or her age.