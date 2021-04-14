x
Crime

16-year-old charged in shooting death of 18-year-old: Greensboro police

Aamir Sincere Gaskins, 18, was shot on Luray Drive Tuesday night. He later died at a hospital, police said.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police arrested a 16-year-old in the shooting death of 18-year-old Aamir Sincere Gaskins. 

Police said Gaskins was shot on Luray Drive late Tuesday night. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries. 

Police upgraded the case to homicide and charged a 16-year-old with involuntary manslaughter and possession of a handgun by a minor. Investigators aren't identifying the teen because of his or her age. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

