16-year-old charged in shooting death of 18-year-old: Greensboro police

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police arrested a 16-year-old in the shooting death of 18-year-old Aamir Sincere Gaskins.
Police said Gaskins was shot on Luray Drive late Tuesday night. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Police upgraded the case to homicide and charged a 16-year-old with involuntary manslaughter and possession of a handgun by a minor. Investigators aren't identifying the teen because of his or her age.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.