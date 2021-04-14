Police investigating triple-shooting in High Point

Police said someone shot between two cars, hitting three people in one of the cars at Wendover Avenue and Eastchester Drive.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Three people were shot in High Point Tuesday night, according to High Point police.

Police said someone shot between two vehicles at Wendover Avenue and Eastchester Drive around 10:30 p.m.

Investigators learned three people were shot in one of the vehicles and trying to get to a hospital.

Officers caught up with the victims and EMS was called to the scene. The victims were then taken to nearby hospitals. Their conditions range from stable to critical.

Police don't have suspect information at this time.